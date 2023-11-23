Assam CM advocates unified policing approach to meet NE challenges

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration among police forces in the northeastern region.

He stressed that the states share common issues like drug trafficking and militancy necessitating a united approach.

Addressing the North East Police Academy passing out parade in Meghalaya, Sarma highlighted the imperative of leveraging technology in law enforcement to prevent crimes effectively and apprehend perpetrators.

He underscored the shared challenges like drug trafficking via Myanmar and collaboration among militant groups across states. Sarma advocated for unified strategies and increased understanding among police forces to combat these issues effectively.

Encouraging the newly graduated officers to maintain the camaraderie fostered during their training, he emphasized the importance of on-ground coordination in combating crime rather than relying solely on official communication between higher authorities.

Sarma reiterated the commitment to safeguarding vulnerable sections of society and combating crimes like drug trafficking while urging the officers to stay updated with technological advancements in policing. He referenced the evolution of ‘smart policing’ since 2014, highlighting its transformative impact on modern law enforcement.

Furthermore, Sarma stressed the importance of embracing predictive policing techniques and staying abreast of evolving technologies, emphasizing the need for dynamic efforts in the ever-evolving landscape of crime.

Finally, he urged the incoming police personnel to uphold a zero-tolerance stance towards crime while approaching citizens with empathy and understanding.