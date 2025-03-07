Assam ADRE Result 2025 OUT: Check Grade 3 & 4 results, cut-off marks, and more!

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) declared the exam result of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts.

The highly anticipated results are now available on three official portals — slrcg3 (dot) sebaonline (dot) org, assam (dot) gov (dot) in, and slrcg4 (dot) sebaonline (dot) org.

The candidates who appeared in the exams can view their scores by submitting their application numbers and passwords on the websites.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam is the largest recruitment campaign in the state, with the goal of filling 5,023 posts in different government departments. The recruitment campaign came about to recruit candidates for a variety of posts, with educational qualifications from Class 8 to Bachelor’s degrees.

The massive recruitment is intended to bolster the strength of government office staff and offer employment to thousands of hopefuls in the state.

The process of selection started with the filing of applications by candidates who were eligible, and thereafter, the written tests conducted in phases.

The recruitment exam first phase was on September 15, 2024, for positions that asked for a Higher Secondary (HSSLC) qualification. The test, designated as Paper-III, was for candidates applying for Class 12-level vacancies.

The second stage was conducted on September 29, 2024, where two separate papers were carried out — Paper-IV for posts of Bachelor’s degree level and Paper-V for HSLC driver posts. The last stage was conducted on October 27, 2024, for Grade 4 posts only, for posts needing HSLC, HSLC with ITI, and Class 8 qualifications. The recruitment campaign saw massive response from applicants from all over Assam.

In the HSLC-level exam, about 8.27 lakh applicants showed up at 1,484 centres in the state. For the second shift of the exam, for Class 8 qualification posts, about 5.52 lakh applicants sat for the test at 808 centres.

The massive response pointed to the popularity of government jobs and the significance of the recruitment campaign in creating job opportunities for Assam youth.

In order to provide a transparent selection process, the SLRC published provisional answer keys following each exam and invited applications for raising objections in case of any discrepancies found by the candidates. Candidates could submit their objections online by paying a minimal fee.

The commission subsequently guaranteed that they would accept valid objections and refund the levied fee.

With the release of results, the candidates can check their status online with their distinct application numbers and passwords. The ADRE result links have gone live on the Assam state portal as well as on the website of SEBA.

The cut-off marks are important in the selection process as they set the minimum mark needed to be qualified for the subsequent stage. The commission will shortly release the category-wise cut-off marks and final merit list.

Candidates who cross the cut-off will be in the shortlist for the subsequent rounds of document verification and skill tests based on the post’s nature.

The ADRE 2025 recruitment process is a big move by the Assam government to make the recruitment process of different government positions more streamlined. Not only does it provide job opportunities to thousands of applicants but also a fair and transparent recruitment process.

For most of the aspirants, getting a job in the government through this recruitment process is an opportunity to create a stable career and contribute towards the growth of the state.

As candidates look at their results, the SLRC has requested all to have their application details handy and go only to official websites to steer clear of misinformation. The commission has also established help desks for candidates who experience technical problems when viewing their results.