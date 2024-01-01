As Sanjay Singh opposes ad-hoc WFI panel, sports ministry unlikely to go back on its decision

The Union sports ministry is unlikely to go back on its decision to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body and form an ad-hoc panel to run the federation even as it’s president Sanjay Singh refused to accept the government’s decision.

Singh, who was elected as the new WFI president less than a week before the sports ministry suspended the entire body, reportedly told media that he do not recognise the ad-hoc panel or the suspension.

He has also said that the WFI body under his leadership is working smoothly and will soon organise the National Championship.

Advertisement

He has also reportedly written to the Sports Ministry to inform them that he has not flouted any rules in announcing the national championship.

The ministry had suspended the WFI body citing violation of rules and formed a three-member ad-hoc panel-led by Bhupendra Singh Bajwa.

The sports ministry, according to sources, has indicated that it is unlikely to negotiate with the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh.

As per sources, Sanjay Singh is unlikely to be reinstated as president even if he agrees to follow the protocols set by the ministry, ANI reported.

The ministry is firm that the ad-hoc committee will run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and it will work towards conducting fresh elections.

Singh, who is a close associate of former WFI chief and BJP MP Brijbushan Sharan Singh, was suspended after wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat objected to his election.

They wrestlers claimed that nothing will change in the WFI for women and the BJP MP will continue to dominate the federation’s day to day affairs.

Malik announced her retirement from wrestling, while Punia and Phogat returned their medals.

They have been seeking action against the BJP leader, who is accused of sexually molesting women wrestlers during his term.

After Singh’s victory, he had publicly boasted that his dominance will continue.