Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to allow a mass vaccination drive in the national capital, officials related to the development said.

Kejriwal in his letter has requested Modi to allow the state government to open new vaccination centres in Delhi as well as allow relaxation in the age for the inoculation and making it available to all.

With the continued rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital in the past few weeks, the AAP-led Delhi government has been pushing for a mass vaccination drive across the city to cover all the residents of the city.

Kejriwal had earlier stated that the Delhi government can set up over 1,000 vaccination centres across the city.

“The increase in the rate of transition of Covid-19 across the country is a major concern and a challenge too. The vaccination campaign needs to be moved more rapidly in this context,” the CM said.

He claimed that if the Centre allows mass vaccination, then the Delhi government can vaccinate all the residents within three months.

“I hope the support that the Centre had extended to Delhi would continue and you would respond positively to my request,” Kejriwal added.