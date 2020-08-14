Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the party volunteers on the occasion of the Independence Day tomorrow.

Arvind Kejriwal will hold this virtual address tomorrow at 4 PM. This address of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be live on social media handles.

“Arvind Kejriwal will first participate in the function organized on the occasion of Independence Day at the Delhi Secretariat. After this, at 4 pm, he will address Aam Aadmi Party volunteers online through social media. Lakhs of volunteers will participate and listen to Kejriwal,” party sources said.

“There is great enthusiasm among party volunteers across the country regarding the address of National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal,” it added.

National convenor shri @ArvindKejriwal to address volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party tomorrow. Lets celebrate Independence day together 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dp9EbNIXqL — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 14, 2020

India marks the 74th Independence Day tomorrow.

On the eve of occasion, President and Vice President greeted the nation