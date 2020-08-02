Reacting on the Punjab hooch tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the matter which has claimed 84 lives so far.

The demand is coming as the National Convener of AAP as the party is in opposition in Punjab and the state is the second where the party is active after Delhi.

Taking it to Twitter, Kejriwal claimed that none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months has been solved so far.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias,” he said.

“The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police,” he added.

On Saturday, the death toll due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Punjab has spiked to 84 making the situation worse.

In view of more deaths being reported, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry by Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar into the matter.

Singh had also suspended seven Excise & Taxation officers and inspectors, along with two DSPs and four SHOs of the Punjab Police.

He had also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation each to the families of the deceased.