Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal today announced free pilgrimage for Delhi’s senior citizens to the Ram temple in Ayodhya once the construction work is completed there.

The CM also asserted that his government follows 10 principles inspired by the concept of “Ram Rajya” to serve the people.

The 10 principles listed by him include providing food, education, medical care, electricity, water, employment, housing, security for women, and honouring the elderly. Kejriwal’s announcement about the pilgrimage came a day after his government presented a Rs 69,000 crore “Deshbhakti (patriotism) Budget”.

The Kejriwal dispensation already has a “Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana” that allows senior citizens from Delhi to undertake a free visit to various pilgrimage sites in the country. All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government for these visits.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly today, Kejriwal took potshots at the Yogi Adityanath government over the allegedly abysmal condition of government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi CM said that he saw on social media a video of UP CM Adityanath inspecting a school in “Manish Sisodiastyle”. “I am happy that chief ministers and ministers are visiting schools now,” Kejriwal said.

He said his deputy CM Sisodia went to Lucknow recently to inspect UP government-run schools after a minister there “challenged” him. “But the minister chickened out and the UP Police stopped Sisodia from inspecting the schools himself,” he said. “I am a devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

We have been following 10 principles inspired by the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ to serve the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said during a discussion on the Lieutenant Governor’s address to the House. “We have taken many steps to honour our elderly, the most important being sending them on free pilgrimages.

I want to tell all senior citizens in Delhi that I will send you to Ram temple in Ayodhya once the construction work is completed,” the CM said.

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed in 36- 40 months. Referring to the 10 principles listed by him, Kejriwal said no one should sleep on an empty stomach in Delhi.

“Every child, irrespective of the social status, should get quality education and every person should get the best possible medical treatment.”

The AAP government has taken a number of steps to generate employment, provide housing facilities to the poor and ensure women safety, he claimed.

Kejriwal also appealed to residents of Delhi to participate in the Covid vaccination drive and said the members of the Delhi Assembly should go to hospitals, stand in queue and take vaccine just like common people.

(With input from PTI)