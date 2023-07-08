Artist Namboothiri, doyen of line sketches, passes away

Artist K M Vasudevan Namboothiri, popularly known as ‘Artist Namboothiri,’ a doyen in the field of literary illustrations, sculptures and line sketches in Kerala, passed away on Friday at the age of 98.

Namboothiri was under treatment for age-related illnesses at a private hospital at Kottakkal in Malappuram district. Born in September 1925 in Ponnani, Malappuram district of Kerala, Namboothiiri who sketched in the sand in his backyard as a child was inspired by the sculptures at the Sukapuram temple near his house.

Namboothiri is known for his depictions of life in Kerala, the local culture, and traditions. Trained in painting, he also experimented with copper relief sculptures. He illustrated novels and stories for numerous authors writing in Malayalam, including Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, P Kesavadev, MT Vasudevan Nair, and VKN.

He served as the president of the Kerala Lalita Kala Akademi and also received the Raja Ravi Varma award of the Akademi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and praised his iconic art works.

“Shri K M Vasudevan Namboothiri Ji will be remembered through his iconic art works. He was widely respected for his creativity and efforts to popularise aspects relating to history and culture. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on his official Twitter account.