A court in Thiruvananthapuram has issued arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for not appearing in the case filed against him for allegedly defaming ‘Nair’ women in his book he wrote 30 years ago.

“Our lawyer had already brought it to the notice of the court that the date was not specified (in the summons). Acknowledging our side, the court had said that they would issue fresh summons with the date. However, there seems to be some confusion. Today was the first day of hearing but we had not received any summons. We will be moving CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) in Thiruvananthapuram to appeal against this,” Tharoor’s office was quoted by NDTV as saying.

They will be moving the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram to appeal against the warrant, the statement by Tharoor’s office further said.

“There seems to be some confusion. Today was the first day of hearing but we had not received any summons,” the statement said.

Tharoor’s satire ‘The Great Indian Novel’ was published in 1989. He is a prolific writer, having penned 18 works of fiction and non-fiction since 1981. Recently, Tharoor won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019, the prestigious literary award.