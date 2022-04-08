After arrest from Delhi, Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai moves SC

Vyapam scam case whistleblower, Anand Rai today knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of his petition against the Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which dismissed his plea for quashing of the FIR and vacated interim relief granted to him.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after hearing the mentioning by Rai’s senior lawyer, Vivek Tankha, decided to hear the matter on Monday 11 April.

“We will hear the case on 11 April,” the CJI said.

Senior lawyer, Vivek Tankha, appearing for Rai, mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court that “the whistleblower has been arrested even though the principal accused is on bail”.

Tankha also told the Court the Madhya Pradesh police had issued notice to him to appear and join the investigation today but he was arrested last night from Delhi, days after he moved a plea in the top Court.

Anand Rai had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Madhya Pradesh High Court order of 4 April 2022 dismissing his petition.

The present case highlighted the instances where a mighty and vindictive state may leave no stone unturned in order to harass a citizen and abuse the process of law to convert a possible individual case of defamation into an FIR, the petitioner said.

Rai in his petition filed before the Supreme Court claimed that he is a Whistleblower of the infamous Vyapam scam arising out of the State of Madhya Pradesh and therefore the State has had an axe to grind against him.

“The Petitioner enjoys immense public faith and following due to the social causes he has fought for in the past. The present case arises out of an FIR which was lodged on the basis of a Facebook Post against the sitting Under Secretary (Respondent No.2 herein / Informant) with the State of Madhya Pradesh,” the petition said.