Army’s Kohima to Kargil bike expedition on way to mark Vijay Diwas

A motorcycle expedition being undertaken by the Indian Army from Kargil to Kohima to commemorate the forthcoming Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July reached North Bengal and it was flagged off here by GOC Trishakti Corps today, for its onward journey to Kargil.

This extraordinary expedition, led by the brave warriors who participated in the Kargil War, would cover a distance of 3700 km, traversing through various villages and collecting soil from the hometowns of fallen heroes of the Kargil War, Army sources said.

According to Army officials, the soil collected will be taken to the Kargil War Memorial in Dras as a tribute. The expedition will be flagged-in on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Kargil.

On way to Kargil, the team will interact with people from all walks of life, emphasizing the role of the Indian Army in nation-building, inspiring the youth and addressing the concerns of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris.

Notably, the motorcycle rally was earlier flagged off by Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command from Kohima.