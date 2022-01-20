Army seeks PLA’s assistance after Arunachal boy goes missing

The Indian Army has sought the assistance of the People’s Liberation Army of China in locating and returning to India a 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh who was reportedly captured by the PLA across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Seventeen year old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by the PLA across the LAC. On receipt of information, the Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline. Assistance from the PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol,” Army sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP’s Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao raised the issue of Taron’s alleged abduction. Gao stated that Taron has been kidnapped from Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron’s friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen’s early release, Gao urged the centre to intervene.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

The latest incident comes at a time when the Indian Army has been engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. So far, officials from both sides have held 14 rounds of military-level talks, but no resolution has been found.