Army, police, intelligence agencies discuss strategy to counter terrorist activities

Amidst attempts of Pakistan to revive terrorism in the Rajouri and Poonch districts along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Jammu division, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, held a high-level security review with the top brass of the Army and Police to formulate an effective strategy to counter terrorist activities.

The two districts have witnessed heightened terror incidents in the past few days.

Rajouri and Poonch districts were peaceful for the past few years after having remained volatile during the peak of terrorism as these mountainous districts were considered the gateway of infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

However, IED explosions and recovery of arms and ammunition have again become a regular affair in these districts. Encounters with terrorists have also happened in the recent past and four Army soldiers were killed in an exchange for fire when terrorists tried a suicide attack at a military camp. Two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated. Long stretched encounters were also reported in the two districts.

ADGP Mukesh Singh visited Rajouri on Saturday where he held a high-level security conference with the GOC 25 Division and GOC Romeo Force of the Army, intelligence agencies, and senior police officers in the light of the “fast charging counter-terrorism scenario” in the twin districts.

Brigade Commanders of various military formations, senior superintendents of police of Rajouri and Poonch, and SP operations (Shopian) were also present at the meeting.

Detailed discussion was held on the recent trends in terrorist activities in which the intelligence agencies gave the briefing. An action plan was devised to counter the emerging threat.

ADGP also visited Thanamandi and was briefed by the SSP and SDPO on the suspected movement of terrorists. ADGP also visited IRP 2nd Batallion headquarters. ADGP held separate meetings with police officials and gave instructions to each officer regarding the role and responsibilities in countering the Terrorist threat.

Northern Army Commander had also recently reviewed the security situation in the two districts.