Indian Army’s – Miran Sahib Brigade of Tiger division has marked a breakthrough development in this fight of COVID-19 pandemic, successfully produced sanitizer using aloe-vera and alcohol contributing to the preventive measures for the troops of Indian Army.

It has been a challenging time; under the continuing ‘OP-NAMASTE’ as launched by Indian Army to assist in the fight against the pandemic, EME workshop, the said development has been executed in Miran Sahib Military Station in Jammu by Maj. Rohit Rathee and his wife Mrs Srishti Singh, a research scholar pursuing her PhD in Gel Based Bio Sensors Solution from VIT Vellore.

It has been reported that the formulation of the sanitizer is based as per WHO Guidelines on hand hygiene in health care. A total of 809 litres of sanitizer has been prepared, thus far. The per day capacity is 100 litres which can be scaled up depending upon the availability and quality of various pharma materials there in the local market.

(The writer is a Delhi-based independent contributor to print and online publications )