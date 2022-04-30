Army officer, two soldiers injured in landmine blast

An Army major was among three soldiers injured on Friday in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.

During a routine patrol along the LoC in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast due to which three army personnel suffered injuries. “They have been evacuated to the hospital and are undergoing treatment,” an army officer said.

Sources said that the blast took place at around 1.30 pm when the soldiers accidentally stepped on the landmine, injuring Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir, and Havaldar Hukum. They sustained multiple injuries and have been evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur by helicopter.

Meanwhile, a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was arrested on LoC in the Rajouri sector on Friday, police said.

The middle-aged man hails from a village of PoK and reportedly infiltrated through the LoC in the Tarkundi sub-sector in Rajouri where he was intercepted by Army.

He was detained and shifted to a nearby camp and later handed over to police in Manjakote.