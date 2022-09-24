Army man arrested in Chandigarh University case

The Punjab Police, on Saturday, arrested an Army personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh in the Chandigarh University case. This is the fourth arrest in the case in which a female student allegedly recorded about 60 girls taking baths in the girls’ hostel and shared them with a male friend who then posted the same on social media.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjeev Singh, who is suspected of blackmailing the accused girl student. He is said to be the prime accused in the case, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The development came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter for which a three-member all-woman special investigation team (SIT) under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) community affairs division and women affairs, Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

The DGP said based on forensic and digital evidence, the police team from SAS Nagar was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

He said that the accused Army Personnel was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police and Army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The SAS Nagar Police have also obtained a two-days transit remand of the accused from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bomdila to produce him before the Magistrate in SAS Nagar, Yadav added.

The SAS Nagar Police has already arrested three people including the girl student and two others from Himachal Pradesh and some electronic devices were seized from their possession.

The SIT comprises superintendent of police (counter intelligence) Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the incharge, while, two members include deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kharar 1 Rupinder Kaur and DSP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Deepika Singh. “The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail,” said DGP Punjab.