Army in high state of readiness to face evolving threats, challenges: Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that the security situation in areas of Northern Command that guards the borders with China and Pakistan continues to remain volatile and we are in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges.

Lt. General Dwivedi was speaking at the Investiture Ceremony at Udhampur where he presented gallantry awards as well as distinguished service awards to the gallant Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks.

We are the only command in active operations facing adversaries from both the Northern and Western front, in addition to the internal security threats. The ‘Whole of nation’ approach has led to the progressive improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The extraordinary zeal and motivation among all ranks reassure me that security of our borders is in safe hands, he said.

The Army Commander stressed; “We are committed to defend India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and believe in a constructive dialogue through both military and diplomatic means to resolve the border issues. Restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavor. We are keeping a constant watch on all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our National interests”.

In many ways, 2021 was an exigent year for the Indian Armed Forces. Our troops have displayed exceptional bravery through a well-coordinated and aggressive response strategy on the Northern borders. Our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude in these testing times. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defying all odds in Operation RAKSHAK, Operation MEGHDOOT and Operation SNOW LEOPARD.

Besides the operational challenges on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LOC), we remain committed to providing succour in times of natural disasters which includes COVID-19.

Operation Sadbhavana has bridged the gap between the Armed Forces and the people resulting in better Civil-Military integration and coordination. This has been achieved through well-orchestrated developmental works in conjunction with civil administration and assisting grass root level development activities in far-flung areas under Project Sadbhavana.

A participative approach by all stakeholders coupled with integration of all agencies and synergy of efforts to enhance development, improved educational facilities and employment opportunities for the youth, will result in fulfilling the aspirations of the people, he said.

The Northern Army Commander exhorted all ranks of Northern Command to be prepared for varied challenges on the internal and external security front. “The Nation looks upon us in times of crises and we have to live up to the hopes and trust reposed on us by our countrymen”.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the civil administration and the media for their unstinted support, he reiterated that a participative approach by all stakeholders coupled with integration of all agencies and synergy of efforts will address the challenges and bring the required changes.

Earlier, the Northern Army Commander presented 92 gallantry awards to those who showed exemplary courage under extreme circumstances and twenty-five distinguished service awards were presented for selfless service to the nation. Out of these gallantry awards, nineteen were awarded posthumously to the Next of Kin of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA, Northern Command interacted with the Next of Kin and presented them with a token of appreciation for the sacrifices.