Army Commander meets LG amidst targeted killings by terrorists

Amidst incidents of targeted killings by terrorists, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

The GOC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were also held on various important issues related to internal security management in J&K.

The Lt Governor emphasized the need for constant alertness, and synergy among security agencies and civil administration to meet the security challenges in J&K, ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people.