Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is slightly tense and the morale of jawans is high and they are ready to face any challenge.

His remarks come amid the ongoing tensions at the LAC in Ladakh at the south bank of Pangong Lake.

It is worth noting that this was the first time that the PLA breached the peace at the south bank.

“I took a review of the situation after reaching Leh yesterday (Thursday). The morale of (the) jawans is high. They are ready to face any challenge. I can say, without a shadow of doubt, that our soldiers are the best. They will make not just the army but the entire country proud,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The situation along the LAC is tense. However, we are constantly deliberating. We have taken some measures such as precautionary deployment,” he added.

In a separate development, the Chinese side is willing to have a set of talks with India as Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has sought a meeting on Friday with the Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

Both the leaders are in Moscow currently to attend a meeting of SCO. As per the reports, the Chinese side conveyed the keenness to meet Singh.

The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers will also be in Moscow in next few days as S Jaishankar will be heading to Moscow for a meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers on September 9.

Yesterday, India said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a direct result of Chinese actions which is aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region.

On Monday, the Indian Army said in a statement that the Chinese Army has carried out provocative military movements on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Saturday night to change the status quo.

The stand-off between the two Asian superpowers escalated in the eastern Ladakh region in April-May and peaked on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan Valley.

In retaliation, around 40 PLA soldiers were also killed, but China maintained not to disclose the number.

Talks paced up after the stand-off resulting in agreement to disengage from the LAC, but the withdrawal is still not completed.