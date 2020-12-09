Indian Army chief, Gen M M Naravane today left on a crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to bolster India’s defence cooperation with key West Asian countries.

“General MM Naravane COAS proceeded on a fourday maiden visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visit aims to further strengthen strategic and defence cooperation between the countries,”the Defence Ministry tweeted.

The visit is significant in the sense that it is the first time that an Indian Army chief is visiting the Gulf countries, which are critical for India’s maritime security and counter terrorism.

Gen Naravane will be in the UAE from 9 to 10 December and then travel to Saudi Arabia.

He is scheduled to meet his counterparts as well as other top military personnel in both the countries to discuss ways to further enhance defence and security cooperation.

In Saudi Arabia, he will visit the headquarters of the Royal Saudi Land Force, Joint Force Command Headquarters and King Abdulaziz Military Academy. He will also address students and faculty at the National Defence University.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are home to a large Indian diaspora. India considers both countries as part of its “extended neighbourhood”.

India’s defence and security cooperation, especially counter-terrorism, has seen a dramatic expansion with both these nations in recent years.

The visit comes against the backdrop of the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan normalising relations with Israel. The upswing in ties between India and the two Gulf countries also comes at a time when their ties with Pakistan have come under strain.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke on telephone with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, another key Gulf nation.

The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard.

They decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India.