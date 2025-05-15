Army Chief lauds troops for destroying terror camps in PoJK

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday lauded the role played by the troops in the destruction of terror camps in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during “Operation Sindoor”.

The Army Chief visited forward locations of the Dagger Division of the Kashmir-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and interacted with All Ranks.

Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh, and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control (LoC) during Operation Sindoor. He also lauded the role played by the troops in the destruction of terror camps in PoJK.

The Army Chief appreciated the role played by the Dagger Division in providing succour to the civilians subjected to dastardly trans LoC shelling by Pakistan.

He emphasised the need for troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force.

This was the Army Chief’s first visit to J&K after Operation Sindoor.