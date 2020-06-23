Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane earlier today left for Ladakh to review the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

General Naravane’s visit comes amid the heightened threat in eastern Ladakh region where over thousands of Indian Army men have been deployed a few metres away from the LAC, following the unprecedented violent clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The Army chief is also scheduled to visit Kashmir to review the force preparedness as well the deployment along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force fighter jets have been carrying out sorties in Leh. Air activity has gone up in the region following the standoff with China along the LAC.

On Monday, corps commanders of the two countries’ military met at Moldo to resolve the border issues and ease the tension in eastern Ladakh.

The high-level military talk, held to resolve the border issue and ease tension in eastern Ladakh, comes even as over thousands of Indian Armymen stood a few meters away from LAC against Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

This was the second such meeting after the first one on June 6 happened to defuse the tensions.

The meeting between 14 Corps commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin happened on the lines of the one they held at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point in eastern Ladakh on June 6.

According to the Indian Army, the military-level talks were held in a “cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere” and there was “mutual consensus to disengage”.

Meanwhile,the ground situation in Ladakh is volatile, and Pangong Tso is likely to be another flashpoint after Galwan Valley patrolling point 14 where a barbaric attack was carried on Indian troops by Chinese army. Ferocious build up at the Line of Actual Control has started backed by artillery and tanks in the depth areas.

At Pangong Tso, there is an attempt by the PLA to alter the Line of Actual Control unilaterally.

The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops in Pangong Lake at a point which has been under Indian control has emerged to be the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have built defences in several parts between Finger 4 and 8 that have been grey zones in the past. The Chinese action in Pangong Lake is seen as an attempt to change the status quo.

Indian Army has also enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok, Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan.

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday chaired the second phase of the Army Commanders Conference to review the operational situation on both the Northern and Western fronts.

The two day second phase of the conference follows the first phase held from May 27 to May 29.

During the first phase, Indian Army top leadership had discussed China’s transgression attempts in Ladakh and Sikkim regions.