A defence spokesman said the incident occurred at Siachen Glacier in which a captain-rank officer died and three soldiers were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer.

The three soldiers who suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns have been evacuated by helicopter for treatment in the military hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.