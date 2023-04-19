Army capable of dealing with any contingency: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed full confidence in the Indian Army’s capability to deal with any contingency along the Northern borders with China and commended the force for its response to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Addressing the first Army Commanders’ Conference here, he expressed the hope that talks with China for resolving the military stand-off at eastern Ladakh would bear fruits. ”Disengagement and deescalation by peaceful means in the best way forward,” he added.

Referring to the situation on the borders with Pakistan, he said the proxy war by the neighbouring country was continuing. “I compliment the excellent synergy between the police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this, I again compliment the Indian Army,” he said.

The defence minister reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding the country’s borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for.

“The Army’s contribution is applaudable in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in nation-building as also in the overall national development”.

Talking about the present complex world situation which affected everyone globally, he stated that “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that the armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies”.

“It is our ‘Whole of Government’ approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” he added.

The minister commended the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas. He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland.

He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atmanirbharta’.