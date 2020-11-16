Army In a solemn ceremony on Sunday paid tribute to Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao, Gunner Subodh Ghosh and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra, who were martyred on 13 November in North Kashmir due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud and grateful nation.

A wreath laying ceremony was also held in the BSF headquarters in Srinagar where senior officers of BSF, police and civil administration paid tributes to Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dabhol who was martyred in the Naugam sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

On 13 November, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violations in multiple Sectors of Kashmir. Late Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Late Gunner Subodh Ghosh of the Regiment of Artillery were deployed in Uri Sector while Late Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao and Late Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra of the Maratha Light Infantry were deployed in Gurez Sector.

In unprovoked Artillery Shelling by Pakistan Army, these bravehearts received multiple splinter injuries. They were provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to nearest military medical facility but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Late Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, was 38 years old and belonged to village Mhedhipara of Futkibari Tehsil in Dhubri District, Assam. He had joined the Army in 2001 and is survived by his wife and son.

Late Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao hailed from Village Kotal in Nagpur District, Maharashtra and was 28 years old. He had joined the Army in 2011 and is survived by his parents.

Late Gunner Subodh Ghosh had joined the Army in 2017 and was 22 years old. He belonged to Village Raghunathpur of Tehatta Tehsil in Nadia District, West Bengal and is survived by his wife and parents.

Late Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra hailed from Village Bahirewadi of Ajara Tehsil in Kolhapur District, Maharashtra and was 20 years old. He had joined the Army in 2019 and is survived by his parents.

Chinar Corps also acknowledges the supreme sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal of Border Security Force who laid down his life during the Ceasefire Violation in Naugam Sector.

The mortal remains of the brave hearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.