Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the citizens of the nation to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

In his 11-minute message to the people, the PM termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” the Prime Minister said as India completed the first ten days of the 21-day lockdown.

“This Sunday, 5th April we have to challenge the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to introduce it to the power of light,” PM Modi said in an address to the nation.

“We have to take the Mahasankalp (the supreme oath) by 130 crore citizens to new heights. I want your 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5,” he added.

PM Modi then asked Indians to switch off lights in their homes, reach out from their windows, gates or balconies and light a candle or diya for 9 minutes. Even torches and mobile phone lights would also do.

“Switch off every light in the house, reach to your main gate or balcony and light a candle, diya, torch or your mobile’s flash for 9 minutes,” the Prime Minister said.

He, however, stressed that no one should come out of their homes and maintain social distancing norms during the excercise.

“At no point of time in this exercise should we come out on the streets. Maintaining social distancing is the most important thing to do,” he said.

“There is no force in the world that is greater than the human spirit, PM Modi said as he concluded his address to the nation and reminded, “April 5 – At 9 pm – For 9 minutes – A gesture of unity and solidarity”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address by congratulating the people of India for their “unprecedented discipline” during the first ten days of the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown.

He also said that Janata Curfew on March 22, was a success and had set an example for the world to follow. He claimed that various other countries were following the idea to thank health workers, other people involved in essential services during these hard times.

PM Modi had first declared last evening that he would share a video message this morning but did not specify the subject.

This is the third time the PM has addressed the nation since the Coronavirus pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

In his first address on March 19, PM Modi announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a first step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Then, in his second address on March evening, the Prime Minister announced the unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

So far, India has more than 2,000 Coronavirus cases, including 53 deaths.

In the first video conference with all Chief Ministers amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the head of the states to be alert and stressed on the formulation of a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once the nationwide lockdown concludes.

“Our goal is to ensure minimum loss of life:,” said Modi during video interaction with the chief ministers on tackling COVID-19.

He said it “can’t be business as usual” after the lockdown and certain safeguards would have to be taken.