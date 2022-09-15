Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan to grab the opportunity at the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation` (SCO) and break the ice in their relationship.

The APHC has also urged both the PMs to talk to each other and move forward in resolving their differences including the settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

In a statement before the meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif will be in Samarkand for the September 15-16 summit in Uzbekistan, the APHC said. Tt was an opportunity to break the ice and move forward in resolving their differences including the resolution of Kashmir.

The Hurriyat called on India to “halt its campaign of unilateral changes in Kashmir”.

APHC said that “post the unilateral changes made in J&K by New Delhi in August 2019, the situation on ground is volatile though appearing to be ‘calm’,due to extreme sway of power on people . It cannot be sustained for long”.

The Kashmir conflict has to be addressed and Dialogue among stakeholders is the best bet to peaceful resolution.

We once again urge upon both India and Pakistan to join in and take the process forward. We reiterate our demand that the Government of India stops using force to implement unilateral changes made by them including demographic change, and release all political prisoners, rights activists, youth, journalists and all others in jails across India , including APHC chairman Mirwaiz who is under house detention since August 2019, the APHC added.