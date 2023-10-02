APCID summons another TDP leader

The Andhra Pradesh CID has sent a notice to Urban Development Minister P Narayana to appear before it on 4 October in Vijayawada in connection with the Inner Ring Road scam case.

Narayana was named as accused number 2 in the case by the CID while former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is accused number 1. He has filed an anticipatory bail petition which is still pending.

Meanwhile, CID officials have asked TDP general secretary and son of Naidu Nara Lokesh, who is accused number 14 in the same case to appear before it on the same day at 10 am.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders participated in a day-long hunger strike across the state in protest against the arrest of party president N Chandrababu Naidu. While Nara Lokesh, who is in New Delhi, led the protest in the national capital, Nara Bhuveneshwari, wife of Naidu, sat on a dharna at Rajahmundry.

Naidu is lodged at the Rajahmundry Central Prison awaiting a hearing on his quash petition by the Supreme Court slated for tomorrow. While the petition is on the FIR for the multi-crore Skill Development scam there are a number of cases where the CID has filed Prisoner in Transit warrants against Naidu.

Bhuvanneshwari, daughter of NT Rama Rao, has been leading TDP’s protest in the state against Naidu’s incarceration. Before the hunger strike, she took to microblogging site X to say, “Today, my heart is filled with memories of my father, the great NTR Garu, who devoted his life to the Telugu community. He taught us to always stick to the truth, no matter how tough it gets.”