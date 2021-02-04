Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar today launched a special app for the voters to report grievances even as the state government moved High Court against the move citing malafide intentions.

The ruling YSRCP has been opposing the app e- Watch even before it was launched and the state government has raised safety issues, pointing out that the SEC could have used available government app such as Nigha or C-Vigil of Election Commission of India. However, the SEC has brushed aside these concerns. According to the commission the app and its dashboard development was completely in house.It was very user friendly and anybody from anywhere can lodge complaints for the upcoming Panchayat vote. Available both on the web and mobile phone it would ensure free and fair election since once a complaint gets lodged no one can tinker with it.

The state government filed a lunch petition in the High Court against the app launched by SEC but court is yet to hear the matter. YSRCP also wrote to the SEC raising their objections against the app and accused it of taking biased decisions to misguide the people. It said the SEC was resorting to clandestine means by developing an election surveillance app without following proper regulations.

It questioned the use of private servers and pointed out any data breach would lead to grave violation of citizen rights. Meanwhile YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu alleged the app was developed in TDP office. In the past the ruling party has accused Ramesh Kumar of being biased towards TDP as he was appointed by the previous regime.

