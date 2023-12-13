Anything could’ve happened today: MPs express shock over Parliament security breach

In a major security breach coinciding with the 2001 terror attack, two men carrying smoke canisters gained unauthorised entry into Parliament on Wednesday, leading to dramatic scenes and abrupt adjournment of the House.

The men, carrying canisters emitting yellow smoke, jumped from the visitor’s gallery into the Lok Sabha. The incident took place during the Zero Hour.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, one of the intruders, wearing a blue jacket, is seen jumping on the chairs in the Lower House as someone in the background shouts “pakdo isko” (catch him).

Advertisement

Opposition MPs criticised the massive security lapse and expressed concerns regarding their safety inside the House.

“Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha today,” Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, adding that “it was a complete security lapse”.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram echoed her sentiments and said “the smoke could have been poisonous”.

“This is a serious breach of security especially on December 13, the day Parliament was attacked in 2001…,” he added.

Narrating the incident, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said it was a terrible incident and asked how the intruders were allowed to enter the House with smoke canisters.

“It was a terrible experience. Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this. We all left the House immediately, but it was a security lapse. How could they enter with instruments releasing smoke?” he asked.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman were arrested from outside the Parliament in this regard. It is being suspected that they are the associates of the intruders and carried the canisters which emitted a yellow-coloured smoke.

The duo has been detained by the Delhi Police and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station.