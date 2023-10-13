‘Anusandhan’ NRF will help India research in new frontiers: Dr Jitendra Singh

“Anusandhan” National Research Foundation (NRF) will unfold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s science driven growth, Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Chairing the monthly joint meeting of Union secretaries of all the Science ministries and departments in New Delhi, he said the NRF, envisaged by the PM, will catapult India to the league of a handful of developed nations pioneering new research in new frontiers.

The “Anusandhan” NRF Act was passed by Parliament in the Monsoon session. The NRF will provide high-level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of Natural Sciences including Mathematical Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Environmental and Earth Sciences, Health and Agriculture.

Department of Science & Technology Secretary Abhay Karandikar informed the Minister that he convened the first meeting of NRF Implementation Committee recently. The Draft Rules and Regulations will be ready by the next week and then tabled in Parliament.

Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood said the proposal for a 16-member NRF Governing Body is also under finalisation. It will include six experts, five iIndustry representatives and one humanities expert. The NRF will connect to Tier 2 and Tier 3 institutions since 11 per cent of its budget is earmarked for their capacity building.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Executive Council of NRF is mandated not only to monitor the progress of different projects but also to analyse the accountability of the funding at different stages. The NRF will promote the culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions and R&D laboratories and give an impetus to clean energy research in India and mission innovation, he said.

The Minister stressed that Tier 2/3 Institutions will need hand holding so that they can absorb the funds. Besides, he said, the NRF will bring about sweeping changes in the work culture as Industry will have to come forward to take risk cover and await the gestation.