Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, took on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, saying, “Some people remain absent from the House as well as the country.”

“Rahul Gandhi during the allotted time in Lok Sabha for the Union Budget 2021-22 discussions refused to discuss the announcements relating to the Budget. He attempted to raise the issue of farm Bills and categorically stated, ‘I will not comment on the Union Budget’,” Thakur said.

“This was quite surprising since the opposition first asked for the Parliament to convene to discuss the economic situation arising due to Covid-19 and the measures adopted by the government in its Budget,” Thakur added.

Thakur questioned Rahul Gandhi’s lack of preparedness and said, “I can understand the honourable member may not have prepared his Budget speech. He wasn’t here for other speeches.”

Thakur further reminded Rahul Gandhi about how the Congress had merely done sloganeering for the poor, and said, “Some raised slogans of ‘Gareebi Hatao’. Five generations ruled the country but poverty did not go. But the son of a poor man (Narendra Modi) lifted many out of poverty. Some people only make electoral promises and do not deliver.”

Thakur also pulled up Rahul Gandhi for his “Hum do Hamare Do” comment and said it referred to “Deedi, brother-in-law and his family”.