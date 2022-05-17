Anurag Thakur arrives in France for Cannes 2022

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur arrives in France. He was received by the Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, reports ANI.

As per the 75th Cannes Film Festival reports, Anurag Thakur along with other celebrities from across the country will walk the Red Carpet at Cannes on the 17th of May.

The Festival’s opening day, the Red Carpet event will be a gala event for Indians. At this time celebrities including Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are set to walk the Red Carpet as part of the Indian delegation.

In 2022, the idea and initiative are to display the rich cultural flavour and diversity of India through its cinema. The delegation for the festival has been hand-picked to represent varied aspects and strengths of the country.

Several new initiatives were undertaken at the recently concluded 52nd International Film Festival of India. These include collaboration with OTT platforms, recognition to 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow, and the BRICS film festival.

At Cannes Film Market, India is the official Country of Honour in this edition of the festival. Also, this year India is celebrating its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the first time India has recieved this honour. Moreover, India and France, the countries are also celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.