Anurag Thakur appreciates Telangana exhibition highlighting state’s formation

The exhibition organized by the Telangana BJP depicted a long journey undertaken by the party workers and people for the formation of Telangana, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on the second day of the National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“During the National Executive Committee meeting, an exhibition has been organized by Telangana BJP. It depicts the long journey for the formation of Telangana,” Thakur said. Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, and the day is celebrated as Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day.

“The wonderful display of the state’s culture, art, and artists is worth watching, it also included the long journey of the formation of the Telangana, which involved the martyrdom of the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the locals who became a part of it by leading to a movement that resulted in the state’s formation,” he added.

He further said, that during the exhibition, he also got the chance to pay tribute to the ones who were martyred in the movement for the state’s formation.

The Union Minister’s remarks came on the second day of the two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP’s initiative came at a time when the state is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

This two-day meeting of the BJP has seen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership taking potshots at the Modi government especially when the leaders talk about development.

Notably, This executive meeting which is taking place in Hyderabad has been conducted after a gap of at least two years because of COVID-19. The BJP national executive meeting which is to take place every three months took place last in November 2021 in the national capital in a hybrid manner with leaders joining both physically as well as through the digital medium.