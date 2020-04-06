Anurag Srivastava, an IFS officer of the 1999 batch, today took over as the spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, replacing Raveesh Kumar who is set to be appointed envoy to a European nation.

Srivastava was hitherto India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union. Before this, he headed the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and was closely involved in framing and implementing India’s development assistance projects.

He has also held different positions in the ministry in New Delhi, including in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division and in the External Publicity (XP) Division.

“Honoured and privileged to take over as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia. I look forward to working closely with all to fulfill my responsibilities in this new role,” Srivastava tweeted.

Handing over charge, Kumar, an IFS officer of the 1995 batch, tweeted, “Time to pass the baton. After 33 months of an incredible opportunity to serve the nation, my best wishes to Anurag Srivastava as the next official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.”

