Hannan Mollah has become on of the first farmers’ leaders to condemn the scenes of violence and clashes that emerged during the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on Republic Day in Delhi.

Sections of the agitating farmers, who were part of the parade against the three new Farm Laws, went inside the Red Fort on the 72nd Republic Day of India and hoisted national flag there.

Reacting to the situation, Mollah, chief of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) blamed “anti-social and governement backed elements” for the violence that broke out between the farmers and Delhi Police.

AIKS is one the 500+ farmers’ unions protesting across the country against the new farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year.

Speaking to TV channel News18 Bangla, Mollah was seen saying, “We had made all the plans to ensure that the Kisan Gantantra Parade remains peaceful. But the government installed a few anti-social elements who caused violence and clashed with police at some areas.”

The AIKS leader further clarified that the farmers’ unions who have been leading the agitation had no role in the violence. “We have been protesting for the last seven months. There has been not a single violent incident from our end. Those who created the nuisance today don’t belong to our unions,” he said..

Clashes between farmers and police were reported from the beginning of the day at various Delhi borders. The protesting farmers were given specific routes to take out the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on the 72nd Republic Day.

It is believed that a section of farmers decided to go inside the national capital from routes that were not allowed by the Delhi Police.

Farmers comprising mostly youths entered the national capital from the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border after breaking the barricades and clashed with the police near Akshardham intersection of east Delhi.

The situation on the ground took a dramatic turn near ITO intersection in central Delhi, with the police firing the tear gas shells and resorting to lathi charge to disperse the farmers who were heading towards the Red Fort.

However, the protesting farmers, entering Delhi from several multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazipur and Tikri border, managed to make their way to the Red Fort. The ones who clashed at the ITO have also reportedly reached the fort.