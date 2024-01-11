‘Anti-Santana INDI Alliance’: BJP targets Opposition for refusing to attend Ram temple event

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took on the Opposition’s INDIA alliance leaders over their refusal to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Calling the Opposition leaders “anti-Santana”, the BJP shared a black and white poster of the INDIA alliance leaders, who have purportedly declined the invitation of the Ram temple event, in social media post on ‘X’.

“Recognise those faces who are refusing the Ram Mandir invite…Anti-Sanatana INDI Alliance,” read the caption of the post.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress announced that its president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party’s Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

The Congress also alleged that the government was inaugurating the “incomplete” temple for “electoral gain” in an apparent reference to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh sai, “While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS and BJP event.”

Asserting that Lord Ram is worshipped by millions across the country, he said, “Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS and BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya.