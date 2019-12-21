Protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act refuse to ebb as fresh agitations and violence were reported across the country on Saturday.

Friday witnessed some of the worst protest-related violence especially in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

At least 11 people including an 8-year-old boy, lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship Act turned violent in the state.

Over 50 policemen were also injured in the clashes.

Even as prohibitory orders are in place across the state of Uttar Pradesh, fresh incidents of violence were reported Muzaffarnagar, Bahraich, Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Kanpur and Farukhhabad as thousands, on Friday, took to the streets to protest against the amended citizenship law.

Protesters resorted to stone-pelting on security forces and torching of vehicles. The police personnel in riot gear used tear gas to disperse the raging mob. Protesters were also lathicharged at a few places.

In Delhi, a massive protest was led by Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad at the iconic Jama Masjid. Although the protest was peaceful in the morning, it turned violent by evening as demonstrators broke barricades and clashed with the police.

Tens of hundreds of people had turned up in the Jama Masjid area and raised slogans denouncing the newly-enacted law. Protestors carried posters of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar at the rally and demanded that the new law be withdrawn.

As protests turned violent in Daryaganj on Friday, the police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse the mob.

This followed as protesters resorted to stone-pelting at the security forces.

At least 46 people were injured in the stone-pelting and police action. A vehicle was torched outside Daryaganj police station.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who had on Friday escaped detention, was arrested by Delhi Police from the Jama Masjid area.

Besides the national capital and Uttar Pradesh, protesters in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and six other states, in last few days, also defied prohibitory orders and marched on to the streets in a bid to bring national and international attention to their fight against the controversial law.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.