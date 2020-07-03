Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised questions about the safety of the common people after the eight policemen were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

Quoting a newspaper report on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Another proof of hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. When the police are not safe, how will the public be?”

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased police personnel and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In a gruesome incident in UP’s Kanpur, eight police personnel including a circle officer were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when a local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang sprayed them with bullets.

The deceased include a deputy superintendent, circle officer Bilhaur, Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables, while the injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital and the condition of two of them is said to be critical.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

A massive search operation has been launched to nab Vikas Dubey.

Vikas Dubey, a notorious criminal with over 60 cases against him, including murder charges, but he always manages to escape law. In October 2001, he had shot dead senior BJP leader and former UP minister in the Rajnath Singh government, Santosh Shukla, inside the Shivli police station.

The police are also using electronic surveillance. The police have recovered cartridges of AK-47 from the site of the incident.