Another immigration racket busted; Kabaddi player, singer among 3 arrested

Delhi Police IGI Airport Unit has yet again succeeded in tracking down a big immigration racket in less than a week’s time. This success turned out to be a major achievement for the police team in which three big fish involved in the racket, including a renowned singer & Disc Jockey (DJ), a state level Kabaddi Player and one Ex-Sailor of Merchant Navy were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Unit, Tannu Sharma said with the arrest of one passenger and three high-profile agents, the police team has again busted a big immigration racket.

Sharing details about the case, the DCP said, “A complaint was received on July 5 at the IGI Airport Police Station from the immigration department. In the complaint, it was stated that one male passenger namely Aman Kumar was caught with a fake Canadian Visa on July 4 as he approached for immigration clearance.”

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections was registered at the police station and after the arrest of the pax, an investigation into the matter was initiated.

According to a police source, during interrogation with the pax, he disclosed that two agents, namely Amit and Yogesh Kumar, provided him with a forged VISA on their passport. He further disclosed that they both arranged the forged Canadian sticker visa from their known agents in Punjab and Haryana for Rs 20 lakh.

After initial inquiry, a team under Inspector Yashpal Singh was constituted to bust the racket.

The team used the technical surveillance and succeeded in arresting the agents namely Amit Kumar @ Mita and Yogesh Kumar @ Yogi. During their interrogation, they disclosed that they were working in connivance with one more agent namely Varun Chauhan @ Arun Sharma, who is said to be the mastermind of the whole nexus and his associates since last 1 year.

Both the accused disclosed that they are working as commission agents and were supplying tentative passengers, who were willing to fly to foreign shores by illegal means, to the agent Varun Chauhan. Varun was arrested few days ago from Kolkata airport.

The interrogation revealed that the agent, Varun, is an IT Graduate and an ex-sailor of Merchant Navy. He has made several on-line advertisements providing help in settling abroad. Amit Kumar is a state level kabaddi player and Yogesh Kumar is singer and disc jockey. Efforts are on to trace other agents involved with him.