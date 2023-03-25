Annual Day celebraton held at IHM Bhubaneswar

Enthusiastically and fervently the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) here on Friday observed its 49th Annual Day. Eminent visitors, staff, and students all attended the event, which was hosted at the institute’s auditorium.

The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), established in 1973 as a modest institute for food crafts, provides programmes in hotel administration and management.

Dhirendra Nath Padhi, IAS, former Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, joined the event as Chief Guest, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Director, Deptartment of Tourism, Government of Odisha, as Guest of Honour and Alka Arora Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar, as Chief Speaker.

The programme started with lighting of the inaugural lamp by Principal Sharada Ghosh, Dhirendra Nath Padhi, IAS (Retd), former Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha and Alka Arora Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar.

It was followed by Principal Sharada Ghosh, Chief Guest Dhirendra Nath Padhi, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav and Alka Arora Mishra. Proficiency awards were given to the students of the institute by Chief Guest and Guest of Honour of the function.

During the function, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar and IHM, Bhubaneswar for making world class hospitality manpower in the state as well as in the country.

After the inaugural function, a cultural programme was carried out by IHM students. All the guests and invites expressed their happiness about the event. There was a Punjabi theme dinner organized for guests and invitees of the function under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.