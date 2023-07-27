Anju says, went to Pakistan for vacation, no plans to marry Nasrullah

Anju, the Rajasthan woman who hit headlines after she went to Pakistan to meet a friend, has refuted allegations that she has got married to her friend Nasrullah and converted to Islam. Reportedly, Anju went to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah. Contrary to earlier reports, it has not emerged that Anju travelled to Pakistan solely for vacation purposes and will be returning to India by August 20 this year.

Anju clarified the situation in a video appearance alongside her friend Nasrullah, asserting that the rumours surrounding her marriage were completely false. She expressed her bewilderment at the speculations and said, “I am here in Pakistan just like other people who come to visit the country. I don’t know why people are talking like this, that I am here to get married and all. I am here for sightseeing, and I have enjoyed my stay here.”

The 35-year-old from Kailor, Uttar Pradesh, further emphasized her safety in Pakistan, confirming that her visit was legal and well-planned. Anju requested the Indian media to communicate directly with her for accurate details about her trip and also urged them to refrain from causing distress to her family in Rajasthan.

Anju’s husband, Arvind from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, revealed that she had initially gone to Jaipur to meet her sister, and later informed him about her decision to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Anju’s father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, expressed his disappointment in her actions, claiming that she had abandoned her two children and husband. He stated, “If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband at first. She is no more for us,” reflecting his disapproval of her behaviour.

It was reported earlier that Anju travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, with whom she had developed a close bond over the past four years. Despite the claims of Pakistani authorities, Anju maintained that her affection for Nasrullah did not entail marriage plans.

Unlike Seema Haider, who illegally entered India to meet her lover, Anju travelled to Pakistan with valid documents and a 30-day visa. During her visit, she complied with the legal requirement of presenting her travel documents at the police station in Upper Dir Bala, with the 29-year-old Nasrullah accompanying her for support. He was also quoted stating that they had mutually decided to marry in the near future, Though Anju in the latest video, clarified that she has no such plans for marriage and looks forward to returning to her home country, India.

As the situation continues to unfold, Anju’s case has garnered attention on social media, with a viral video capturing the duo enjoying their time together in scenic locations. However, Anju’s primary focus remains on setting the record straight and returning to India as scheduled. Do let me know for any corrections required.