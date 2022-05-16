Andhra woman village volunteer stabbed to death

A woman village volunteer was brutally murdered by a guy with whom she had adulterous affairs in the past in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district.

On Sunday evening, D. Sharada (27) was stabbed to death in front of her home in the Chavali hamlet in the Vemuru Mandal of the district.

The woman was cleaning the residence when she was attacked with a knife by a man named Padma Rao. When she attempted to flee and rescue herself, he pursued her and stabbed her in the neck before fleeing on his two-wheeler. The victim died instantly.

Sharada married a man from the same hamlet in 2008, and the couple had two sons and a daughter, according to locals. She became friends with Padma Rao four years ago, and their relationship quickly grew into personal ties.

Sharada’s mother claimed that after her husband learned about her relationship with Padma Rao, she stopped seeing him. Padma Rao had smacked her near the village secretariat approximately six months ago, enraged by her change in behavior. A complaint was filed with the police, who issued a warning to the accused.

Padma Rao, on the other hand, the desired vengeance for the woman’s refusal to continue the connection, so he stabbed her to death on Sunday.

The village volunteer system was introduced by the state government in 2019 to ensure better delivery of various benefits to the public under welfare schemes.

(with inputs from IANS)