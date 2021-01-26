In a shocking incident, well-educated parents killed their grown up daughters at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, bludgeoning them with dumbbells and trident as a part of occult practices and even claimed they can be brought back to life.

After complaints from neighbours, the police entered the three storied newly-built house of Dr V Purushotham Naidu, as associate Professor of Chemistry at Government Degree College in Chennai and his wife V Padmaja, a gold medallist in Mathematics and working in an IIT coaching centre. They found the two young women, both in their 20s dead with their heads partially tonsured and wrapped in red sarees. One of the bodies were found in the Puja room while the other in another room as the family had observed some rituals on Sunday evening.

The police said the parents spoke incoherently and even claimed given a day’s time their daughters can be brought back to life.

Sunday marked the end of Kali Yug, claimed the parents and believed the daughters will be resurrected for a better life. The mother had killed the daughters and the father had been an accomplice and parents were arrested by police. The police also said the parents were contemplating suicide but might have been prevented by the arrival of police.