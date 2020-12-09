Traces of lead and nickel were found in the blood samples of patients suffering from mysterious illness in Eluru of West Godavari district by doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), prompting Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to order a detailed investigation on how the metals found way into the bloodstream of the afflicted people.

Earlier 10 blood samples were analysed for heavy metals which have revealed the high presence of lead and nickel. Now, 40 new samples of blood and urine have been sent to AIIMS, New Delhi, for further investigations.

Since 5 December, a total of 561 people have been admitted to hospitals out of which 450 have been discharged so far. One person died while 73 people were admitted today. A two member team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) arrived today along with an expert team sent by the Centre.

A four member team from National Institute of Nutrition has been deputed to Eluru. The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is also running tests for chemical analysis of blood serum samples and the results are awaited.