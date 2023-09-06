Amritsar: One arrest leads to trans-border narcotics smuggling ring

Amritsar Rural Police have busted a trans-border narcotics smuggling ring with the arrest of a smuggler after recovering 15 kilogram (kg) heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Harpreet Singh a native of Chohla Sahib, presently residing at New Ranjitpura in Amritsar. Apart from recovering heroin, Police teams have also impounded a white-coloured Hyundai Grand i-10 car (PB 02 EL 7922), in which he was travelling.

Yadav said following the inputs from the village level defence committee, Amritsar Rural Police carried out an intelligence-based operation in the area of Police Station Kathunangal and arrested accused Harpreet Singh after recovering heroin consignment from his car. The heroin was concealed in a sack, he said.

The DGP said following the forward and backward linkages Police have also nominated four associates of accused Harpreet. Those nominated have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Guggu alias Haddi, Rahul Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, all residents of Jandiala Guru, and Gagandeep Singh of Khadoor Sahib.

Divulging more details, DIG Border Range Amritsar Narinder Bhargav said the preliminary investigations in the case have revealed that the heroin consignment belonged to drug smuggler Happy Jatt and arrested accused Harpreet Singh was going to deliver the consignment on his directions. Accused Happy Jatt is the main kingpin and most wanted drug smuggler of this belt, he added.

