Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to AP sets off speculations of BJP-TDP alliance

Political circles in Andhra Pradesh are abuzz with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s mega rally at Visakhapatnam on 11 June. Supporters of Opposition TDP and Jana Sena are expecting him to clarify on the prospects of an alliance between BJP, TDP and Jana Sena ahead of next year’s general elections.

Shah was expected to be at Visakhapatnam on 8 June to mark the nine years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. However, the visit was postponed to 11 June.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address a public rally at Tirupati on 10 June. The two top leaders would be visiting AP as part of a month-long campaign holding Jan Sabhas to highlight the achievements of the Modi Government.

Both Shah and Nadda had met former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was in the national capital last Saturday. Naidu has been wooing the BJP ever since he lost the 2019 elections. BJP ally in AP Jana Sena has been keen on ensuring that the BJP and the TDP come together to form an alliance in order to defeat the YSRCP. The three parties were in alliance in 2014.

While TDP cadres are not too keen on the alliance with the BJP as it considers the party a dead weight, a section of the leaders think the support from the ruling party at the Centre might be an asset to defeat the mighty YSRCP in AP.

BJP leaders are however looking forward to an alliance with the TDP as it would ensure some seats for the party from AP. The BJP, when it went solo, has not been able to grow in AP.

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit chief Somu Veeraju confirmed that the party was now making arrangements for Shah’s visit on 11 June. The rally will be held at the Andhra University Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, Left leaders have urged the people to protest against Shah’s visit since the Modi Government failed to fulfil the promises of AP Reorganisation Act.

Terming the nine years of Narendra Modi rule “insurgency”, the Left leaders pointed out that the Centre failed to grant special category status to the state as promised during bifurcation. It merely announced a meagre special package without fulfilling the assurances given on the floor of the Parliament and the provisions of the Act.