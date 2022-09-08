Amit Shah to woo OBC voters in Jodhpur, CM Gehlot’s home turf

Ahead of assembly polls-2023 and to mobilise voters of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the home turf of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in western belt in Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two major meetings, BJP’s OBC Morcha National Executive Committee Meeting beginning tomorrow and the Booth Level Sammelan of the group at Jodhpur on September 10.

Shah will attend a valedictory ceremony of the OBC meet and deliver an inaugural address at the booth-level meet for which the BJP leaders of the Jodhpur division have been directed to mobilize the booth-level workers, over 25000, to attend the event, the State Media Coordinator Pankaj Joshi told SNS today.

All senior MLAs, MPs, BJP state president Satish Poonia and Union ministers including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have been supervising the preparations of the meetings at a luxury hotel in the Sun City since yesterday.

BJP President J P Nadda will also have specific sessions to direct the party leaders and workers to unite the OBC community people as the Jodhpur division is dominated by OBC and Ashok Gehlot himself represents this reservation group. In the last assembly polls-2018, out of 29 assembly seats in Jodhpur, Nagaur, Barmer and Jaisalmer districts, BJP had won only five seats.

The Modi Government has already given constitutional status to the OBC Commission and BJP’s OBC Morcha has got an important say in the party and in the central government for planning future poll strategy, according to Satish Poonia, state party president.

The BJP OBC Morcha National President K Laxman, who is also RS MP, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and General Secretary Arun Singh will also address the OBC community leaders and members in two days of meeting on September 9 & 10.