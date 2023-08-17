Amit Shah to plant 4 croreth sapling at CRPF Greater Noida

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will plant the four croreth sapling of the Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPFs) massive plantation drive at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

He will also electronically inaugurate newly-constructed 15 magnificent buildings of various types in eight different campuses of CRPF.

The massive and one-of-its-kind plantation drive across the country was launched by the Home Minister on 12th July 2020.

Advertisement

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Armed Police Forces have planted more than 3.55 crore saplings collectively across the nation in a span of three years from 2020 to 2022.

The collective target of planting 1.5 crore saplings by all Central Reserve Police Forces was set for 2023, taking the total sapling-plantation to five crore. This will be an exemplary contribution of the CAPFs to the overall environmental protection efforts of the nation.

A time-table was drawn up on the plant varieties to be planted in specified sectors and a nodal officer was appointed for the purpose.

It was decided that as far as possible, local species should be planted and at least half of the total plantation should consist of trees with a life-cycle of 100 years or more. Besides, care was taken that medicinal and environment friendly trees be given preference.

Besides staying true to its commitment towards maintaining internal security of the nation and upholding the unity and integrity of the nation, the CAPFs have reiterated their firm dedication towards aligning their future endeavours with environment protection, conservation and preservation.