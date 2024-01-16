Amit Shah to inaugurate Brahmaputra Riverfront Project in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam on January 20 for the formal inauguration of the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project at Panbazar here.

The Home Minister is likely to unveil several other development initiatives during his visit to the state.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika confirmed the visit, stating, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on January 20. The Union Home Minister will take part in three government programmes in Guwahati on January 20.”

Hazarika added that Shah would participate in a passing parade programme of Assam Police at Sarusajai Stadium. Two additional programmes in Guwahati are also on the itinerary for the Union Home Minister.

Highlighting the enthusiasm for Shah’s visit, Hazarika mentioned that more than 60,000 BJP party members would extend a warm welcome at various locations.

“Approximately 60,000 BJP party workers will greet the Union Home Minister at various locations, and we will give him a grand welcome here,” he pointed out.

In preparation for Shah’s visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a comprehensive assessment of the state of affairs on Monday.